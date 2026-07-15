Erling Haaland treats teammates to $10,000 shopping spree in Texas

·28·Sport
Erling Haaland treats teammates to $10,000 shopping spree in Texas

Manchester City and Norway star Erling Haaland has surprised everyone with his generosity during the 2026 World Cup in the USA. As the Norway national team makes history by reaching the quarter-finals, the striker treated his teammates and staff to a massive shopping spree at a famous store in Dallas, Texas. This was reported by Goal.com reporting .

According to a video posted on Erling Haaland's official YouTube channel, the footballer rented out "Wild Bill's Western Store" entirely following Norway's 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. The store management closed the doors to the public to ensure the star player and his team were not disturbed. In the end, Erling Haaland covered a total bill of $10,000.

Cowboy style and quirky souvenirs

During the shopping trip, players and staff focused on Texas-themed apparel, including cowboy boots, western-style shirts, belts, and accessories. Erling Haaland himself bought four cowboy hats and learned about local superstitions. Store staff explained that he shouldn't turn the hat upside down, otherwise his "luck would spill out."

However, the most discussed purchases were the taxidermy animals. According to reports, Erling Haaland spent money on the following unusual items:

  • A raccoon statue holding a drink bottle — $750;
  • Two squirrel statues dressed as sheriffs — $900;
  • Custom-made cowboy boots and accessories.
Erling Haaland posted a photo on his social media pages showing him getting off a plane while holding the raccoon statue, jokingly captioning it, "He followed me home." This incident sparked great interest and laughter among fans.

A new era in Norwegian football

The 2026 World Cup is of special significance for the Norway national team, as it is their first appearance in the tournament since 1998. Midfielder Sander Berge, speaking about the journey and the competition, noted that he is experiencing the happiest moments of his life. According to him, the team spirit and such unforgettable moments are positively impacting their results on the pitch.

This event demonstrated Erling Haaland's attention to his colleagues, not just as a goalscorer on the pitch, but as a captain and leader. The Manchester City star managed to further strengthen the team atmosphere with his generous gesture.

Erling HaalandManchester CityNorwayWorld CupFootball
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