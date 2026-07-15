Conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: Sir Geoff Hurst backs the young star

Sir Geoff Hurst, the hero of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, has supported Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's sharp response to criticism from head coach Thomas Tuchel. This situation, which arose after the quarter-final victory over Norway, has become a focal point for the English football community. Hurst praised the young player's confidence, calling it a sign of a healthy team environment. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The issue is that Thomas Tuchel, despite the quarter-final win, stated that he was unhappy with the team's overall performance and that the players did not perform at their level. In response, Jude Bellingham reacted briefly and concisely, saying "whatever." According to Goal.com, the 84-year-old legendary striker Hurst did not hide his amusement at the young star's remark.

"Tuchel's comments about the team not being at their best are interesting, but Bellingham's 'whatever' response really made me laugh. I like that kind of character, it was a great reaction," Hurst said in an interview with The Mirror. He believes such self-confidence could bring England their long-awaited championship.

A step towards a historic result

The England national team is preparing to face Argentina in the semi-finals. While rating the current squad's potential highly, Geoff Hurst believes the team led by Thomas Tuchel can become world champions. According to him, the tournament's four semi-finalists are exactly the strongest teams predicted by experts.

At the same time, Hurst pointed to an important statistic: no national team has ever won a World Cup with a foreign coach. If Thomas Tuchel succeeds, he will stand alongside Sir Alf Ramsey, the architect of the success 60 years ago, in English football history. Hurst has no doubts about the German coach's skill in analyzing opponents.

Hurst emphasized that the most important aspect of the current England team is team spirit. He noted similarities between the 1966 winning squad and the current generation. "Tuchel talks about the team, and that is the most important factor in winning in any area of life, especially in football. They are working together as one," added the legendary former player.

Bellingham taking on a leadership role in the national team after a successful season with Real Madrid gives English fans great hope. The minor disagreement between the coach and the player, in Hurst's opinion, will serve to unite the team even further. Now, all attention is focused on the decisive clash against Argentina.