Lionel Messi dedicates victory over England to Diego Maradona

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi could not hide his emotions after a hard-fought victory over England in the 2026 World Cup semi-final. In a dramatic match held in Atlanta, the Argentines won 2-1, securing a spot in the tournament final. After the game, Messi dedicated this success to the memory of the legendary Diego Maradona. This is reported by Goal.com .

After the match, in an interview with TyC Sports, Lionel Messi emphasized how important this victory was for the entire country. The significance of the game was doubled, especially since the opponent was England. Messi expressed his belief that Maradona's spirit would be happy with this win.

"Without a doubt, Diego is watching this from above with great joy. Today was a very special day for him. I am happy that we were able to give him such joy. This victory was a worthy gift for him as well," noted the Inter Miami forward.

Historical rivalry and unique atmosphere

The rivalry between Argentina and England is considered one of the most intense in the football world. This history dates back to the 1986 World Cup, when Maradona eliminated the English from the tournament with his famous "Hand of God" and "Goal of the Century." According to Goal.com, after the game, Messi was gifted a replica of the jersey Maradona wore in that very 1986 match.

Lionel Messi said that the atmosphere in the stadium was unique even as the anthems were playing before the start of the match. The roar of the fans and the historical weight of the game placed additional responsibility on the players. Messi said it was difficult to control his emotions, but the team was able to channel them positively on the pitch.

The Argentina national team will now attempt to defend their title in the final match on Sunday. For Lionel Messi, this is another historic opportunity in his career. The team is rallying around its leader as they take a step toward another championship.

This victory is being assessed not only as a ticket to the final but also as a continuation of Argentina's football traditions. That Maradona's legacy continues to inspire the team was clearly evident in Messi's words.