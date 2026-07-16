Thomas Tuchel admits the bitter truth ahead of the bronze medal match

After losing their chance to reach the 2026 World Cup final, the England national team will now face France in the third-place play-off. Thomas Tuchel did not hide the fact that his players had not dreamed of this match, but emphasized that his team would finish the tournament professionally.

"None of our players dreamed of this game"

At the press conference, Tuchel spoke openly about the mood in the team ahead of the third-place match. He noted that neither the English players nor the French representatives came to the World Cup to fight for a bronze medal.

"We always set the highest standards for ourselves — that is the nature of people accustomed to competing. Therefore, the attitude toward the upcoming game is different.

None of our players, just like the French, dreamed of playing in this match. They wanted to play in the final," said the England head coach.

Tuchel's comments regarding the lack of enthusiasm among the players for the third-place match were also reported by British media.

Both teams stopped one step away from the final

In the semifinal against Argentina, England took the lead after a goal by Anthony Gordon. However, late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez secured a 2-1 victory for Argentina.

France, meanwhile, lost 0-2 to Spain in the second semifinal. Thus, two of Europe's strongest teams, who aimed for the championship, will now face each other for the bronze medal.

Tuchel emphasized that all of England's players had been driven by the dream of becoming world champions throughout the tournament:

"We gave our all to reach the final. Every player takes the field to become a world champion, but that is how the situation turned out."

England has one day less to recover

The head coach also mentioned that England has one day less to rest compared to France before the third-place match.

Because the semifinals were held on different days, the French players have more time to recover. England, however, must take the field again shortly after a physically and mentally exhausting match against Argentina.

"Yes, we have one day less to recover than France. But despite everything, we will prepare for this game professionally," said Tuchel. His thoughts were also noted in reports circulating ahead of the third-place match.

Will Tuchel make changes to the squad?

It is expected that both coaches will take the physical condition of their key players into account for the third-place match. After failing to reach the final, it will not be easy to recover mentally, regain strength in a short time, and play at a high level again.

For this reason, Tuchel may give some leaders a rest and provide an opportunity to players who have played less during the tournament. However, England does not want to end the competition with two consecutive defeats.

A bronze medal does not replace the dream of a championship. But a victory over France would allow England to show a worthy reaction after the painful semifinal and end the tournament with a positive result.

Not just an ordinary match, but a test of character

In the match between England and France, the main issue is not just the third place. How both teams handle themselves after their semifinal defeats and how much they can fight on the pitch will also be important.

Tuchel openly stated that the players did not dream of this match. Now, their professionalism and desire to fight to the end for the honor of the national team will be put to the test.

Do you think England can overcome the pain of the semifinal and win against France?