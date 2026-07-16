Liverpool close to signing new long-term contract with Dominik Szoboszlai

·26·Sport
Liverpool close to signing new long-term contract with Dominik Szoboszlai

English club Liverpool has reached the final stages of negotiations to extend the current deal with one of their key leaders, Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The parties have reached a verbal agreement on the main terms of a new long-term contract. This step was considered one of the top priorities for the club's management ahead of the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Athletic, negotiations between Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and the player's representatives, which lasted for several months, are coming to a successful conclusion. Although Szoboszlai's current contract still has two years left, the Merseyside club decided to keep him for a longer period, considering his consistent performances in the Premier League and his importance to the team.

A key figure in the new manager's plans

This agreement is also great news for the team's new head coach, Andoni Iraola. At a time when the team is going through a transition period, ending the uncertainty regarding the future of a versatile and experienced player like Szoboszlai will have a positive impact on the team's atmosphere. The Hungarian player is expected to occupy a central role in the new manager's tactical schemes.

Dominik Szoboszlai was transferred from German club RB Leipzig in 2023 for 60 million pounds. Over the past time, he has not only adapted to the team but also made a huge contribution to Liverpool winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. Even in the challenging 2025-26 season for the team, he stood out with his individual skill.

The first achievement since Steven Gerrard

Szoboszlai's efficiency on the pitch is very high. Last season, he played a total of 53 matches in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists. Thus, he became the first Liverpool midfielder since the legendary Steven Gerrard (2013-14 season) to reach double digits in both goals and assists in a single season.

The player's versatility is particularly noteworthy. He can perform equally successfully in the following positions on the pitch:

  • Attacking midfielder (number 10 position);
  • Winger;
  • Defensive midfielder;
  • Right-back when necessary.

Previously, the player himself had emphasized that he is happy at Liverpool and wants to continue his career at Anfield. "I love this place, the fans. My family is happy here. I will tie my future to this club for a long time," Szoboszlai said in one of his interviews in April. With the signing of the new contract, he will continue to defend the club's honor beyond 2028.

LiverpoolDominik SzoboszlaiPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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