Apple Intelligence Enters the Chinese Market: Partnership with Alibaba and Baidu Confirmed

·1·Technology
Apple Intelligence Enters the Chinese Market: Partnership with Alibaba and Baidu Confirmed

Apple has reached significant agreements to launch its AI-powered Apple Intelligence technology in the Chinese market. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has authorized the provision of these services within the country. This move is crucial for Apple to maintain its position and increase competitiveness in one of the world's largest smartphone markets. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Reuters and TechCrunch, Apple will integrate AI models from local giants, Alibaba and Baidu, into its iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS operating systems. Specifically, the Qwen AI model developed by Alibaba will provide text and image analysis and generation features on Apple devices. Baidu representatives also officially confirmed they are working with Apple on special capabilities for Chinese users.

Strategic Importance of Local Partnership

Under Chinese law, AI services provided by foreign companies must pass strict inspections by local regulators and meet data security requirements. Although Apple Intelligence debuted globally in 2024, these regulatory processes caused its delay in China. Partnering with local providers was the only way for Apple to bypass these barriers.

According to reports, Apple is not limiting itself to Alibaba and Baidu but is also exploring integration opportunities with other major tech companies like DeepSeek and ByteDance. This will further enrich the ecosystem of Apple devices in China and provide users with the most advanced localized services.

Economic Indicators and Market Share

The Chinese market is strategically vital for Apple. In the second quarter of this year, the company's sales in this region reached $20.5 billion, which is 28 percent more than in the same period last year. Thanks to recent major discounts and promotions, iPhone smartphones have reclaimed second place in the Chinese smartphone market.

The introduction of the Apple Intelligence system will provide the following capabilities:

  • Editing and summarizing texts;
  • Generating and processing images;
  • More intelligent and natural interaction capabilities for the Siri voice assistant;
  • Deep integration with local services and applications.

Although Alibaba and Apple have not yet disclosed exact timelines for the partnership, the integration process is expected to be available to users in the coming months. This agreement once again proves Apple's commitment to strengthening its position in the global AI race, especially in complex, highly regulated markets.

AppleArtificial IntelligenceiPhoneAlibabaTechnology
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