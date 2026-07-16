Tottenham rejects Nottingham Forest bid for Lucas Bergvall

·25·Sport
Tottenham rejects Nottingham Forest bid for Lucas Bergvall

The Premier League transfer window is heating up. London club Tottenham has rejected an official bid from Nottingham Forest for their talented midfielder Lucas Bergvall. The Swedish player has become the "Tricky Trees'" primary target in the transfer market, according to Goal.com reports.

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest is planning to find a suitable replacement after selling Elliot Anderson to Manchester City for a record £116 million. The club's management considers the 20-year-old Bergvall an ideal option for this position. However, Tottenham has no intention of letting their player go at this time.

Nottingham Forest's determination and transfer details

Despite the initial rejection, Nottingham Forest is not backing down. Reports suggest the club is preparing an improved offer for the Swedish talent in the near future. Tottenham has stated they will not agree to a deal unless their specific valuation for the player is met.

Lucas Bergvall joined the London club in 2024 from Djurgården for £8.5 million. His debut season was highly successful: the player was named the club's player of the year and helped Tottenham win the Europa League title after a 17-year drought.

De Zerbi's arrival and squad changes

The situation changed after Roberto De Zerbi was appointed head coach in March of this year. Under the Italian manager, Bergvall lost his place in the starting lineup, making only one start. Consequently, the player has informed the club's management that he is ready for new challenges and wishes to leave.

Tottenham's activity in the transfer market is also increasing the likelihood of Bergvall's departure. The club spent £85 million on Matheus Fernandes and £100 million on Sandro Tonali during the summer transfer window, intensifying competition in midfield. Goal.com adds that not only Bergvall but also striker Richarlison could leave the team, with Juventus showing serious interest in him.

Bergvall's contract with Tottenham currently runs until 2031. If Nottingham Forest agrees to pay the sum demanded by the Londoners, it is almost certain that the talented Swede will start the new season with a different team.

TottenhamNottingham ForestTransferPremier LeagueLucas Bergvall
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