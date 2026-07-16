Honor launches the world's first smartphone with a robotic camera

The Chinese tech giant Honor is preparing to take a revolutionary step in the mobile device market. The company has announced the official pre-order date for its unique Honor Robot Phone, which features a "robotic" camera. This device is capturing the attention of industry experts not only for its moving optical system but also for its compact dimensions and ultra-high-capacity battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Honor CEO Li Szyan, this innovative gadget, first showcased at MWC 2026, is already ready for mass production. New posters released by the company show that the smartphone will be available in two colors: Silver White and Graphite Black. The back panel of the device features a vertical striped texture, giving it a modern and futuristic look.

Technical capabilities and revolutionary camera

According to ixbt.com, the main feature of the Honor Robot Phone is its camera system housed in a large rectangular block. It is expected that this block contains a 200-megapixel main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle camera, and a periscope telephoto lens. The "robot-camera" technology is expected to offer functions such as automatic lens rotation to various angles and intelligent focus tracking.

Another notable aspect of the smartphone is its ergonomics. At a time when large-screen devices are the trend, Honor has chosen a compact 6.3-inch display. This provides great convenience for users to operate the device with one hand. However, despite its small size, its internal capabilities are surprisingly high.

A blend of power and efficiency

The hardware of the device is expected to be equipped with the latest generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 flagship chipset. This ensures maximum speed for AI tasks and heavy gaming. Furthermore, Honor engineers have managed to fit a massive 7000 mAh battery into such a compact body.

Certification data from China's 3C regulator confirmed that the smartphone supports 120 W fast charging technology. This is a near-record figure, allowing such a large-capacity battery to be charged in just a few minutes. For users in the Uzbekistan market, this model will undoubtedly be a solution to battery life issues.

The official presentation and pre-order process for the Honor Robot Phone will take place on July 18 during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026). The final prices and global market release dates for the device will be revealed on that day.