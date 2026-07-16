Artificial intelligence increases mobile internet speed: T2 operator launches new system

·0·Technology
Artificial intelligence increases mobile internet speed: T2 operator launches new system

Russia's T2 mobile operator has begun implementing a unique artificial intelligence-based system to improve mobile internet quality. This technology allows for the individual and automatic adjustment of network parameters for each subscriber. Company experts state that the new solution will increase mobile internet speed by at least 10 percent. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This innovative project relies on machine learning algorithms. The system analyzes signal quality, device location, overall network load, and smartphone technical specifications in real-time. Based on the collected data, the AI selects the optimal combination of frequency bands to increase data transmission efficiency.

Operating principle and efficiency of the technology

According to ixbt.com, the new system shows high efficiency, especially during peak network loads. At such times, the AI redistributes frequency resources while taking the user's device capabilities into account. This allows for stable and fast internet access even in crowded areas.

Currently, this technology has been successfully tested at over 200 base stations in the Altai Territory and the Altai Republic. The project covers cities such as Aleysk, Zarinsk, and Belokurikha, as well as several large villages. Initial results have been more positive than expected, with a significant improvement in communication quality for subscribers.

The operator plans to implement this system at another thousand base stations by the end of this year. In the future, major cities like Barnaul, Biysk, and Rubtsovsk will also be connected to the AI-managed network. This is expected to mark a new stage in the technological race within the mobile communications market.

Uzbekistan and regional prospects

The use of AI in the mobile communications sector is becoming a global trend. Leading mobile operators in Uzbekistan are also exploring similar smart solutions to modernize their networks. The T2 experience shows that speed can be increased by optimizing existing capacities through software, even without additional frequency resources.

In conclusion, the integration of AI into the telecommunications sector not only increases speed but also brings service quality for users to a new level. Such technological solutions will undoubtedly serve as a foundation for more efficient management of 5G networks in the future.

Artificial IntelligenceMobile InternetT2TechnologySmartphone
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