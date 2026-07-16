Political Scandal at 2026 World Cup: FIFA to Sanction Argentina

·59·Sport
Political Scandal at 2026 World Cup: FIFA to Sanction Argentina

Following their dramatic 2-1 victory over England, the Argentina national team celebrated their semi-final win with a political statement. However, this action may come at a high cost. A disciplinary investigation has been opened against the team due to a banner displayed in violation of FIFA regulations.

Zamin.uz provides details on this political scandal and the expected official disciplinary measures.

What happened?

After the 2026 World Cup semi-final win against England, Argentina players displayed a banner handed to them by fans in the stands, which read «Las Malvinas son Argentinas» («The Falkland Islands are Argentine»).

The display of this political statement at the world's largest and most closely watched sporting event Great Britain and the international community sparked sharp protests. Even UK government officials demanded that FIFA take strict control of the situation.

What do FIFA rules say?

The regulations of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and IFAB are very strict, strictly prohibiting any political, religious, or personal gestures or slogans in any sporting competition.

Excerpt from the regulations: «Players' equipment and banners displayed by them may not contain political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images. Participants and national federations that violate this rule will be sanctioned by the organizers or FIFA».

Expected punishment: Two scenarios

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee may apply two types of sanctions for such violations:

Order

Type of sanction

Probability of scenario

Scenario 1

Financial fine (against the Argentine Football Association)

Very high. There is a precedent where the AFA was previously fined for displaying the same banner during a friendly match against Slovenia.

Scenario 2

Disqualification (banning Giovani Lo Celso and other players who brought the banner onto the pitch)

Low. In the coming hours, the AFA will receive an official notification and will submit its explanations. It is highly likely that no sporting sanctions will be applied to the players.

Scaloni's warning and the players' mistake

This incident was in direct contradiction to the words of head coach Lionel Scaloniat the press conference. Before the match, Scaloni had tried very hard to reduce political sensitivity:

«It's just a football match, nothing more. I cannot mix politics and sport, especially out of respect for the tragic events that happened years ago», — the coach had said.

However, despite these warnings, the players not only displayed the banner but also took a souvenir photo with it.

FIFA will begin working on the case today, and a final decision will be announced soon. This could have a serious impact on the mental state of the Argentina squad ahead of Sunday's final.

FIFAWorld Cup 2026ArgentinaFootballPolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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