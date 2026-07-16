Messi speaks openly about the upcoming final against Spain

·3·Sport
Messi speaks openly about the upcoming final against Spain

The Argentina national team is preparing for the decisive clash against Spain for the 2026 World Cup title. Ahead of the final, Lionel Messi acknowledged the opponent's strengths and said he expects a balanced battle in every aspect on the pitch.

“I know Spain very well”

Messi paid special attention to the Spanish national team's unique football philosophy and high-quality squad.

“Spain is a very strong national team, they have talented players and a unique style of play. I know this team well; they rely on a specific football philosophy,” said the Argentina captain.

He emphasized that the final will not only be a battle for the championship but also a clash between two different football schools and continents.

“This game will have special significance for me and for our entire team. I expect a balanced fight in all aspects,” added Messi. His thoughts on Spain were also featured in his pre-final interview.

A special final for Messi

Lionel Messi’s career is inextricably linked with Spanish football. Because he spent the main part of his professional career at “Barcelona” he knows the style, football philosophy, and some of the players of the Spanish national team well.

Therefore, this final means more than just an ordinary match for the Argentina captain. On one side stand the reigning world champions led by him, and on the other is a football school well known to Messi.

Another key intrigue of the final is the symbolic clash between Messi and Spain's young leader, Lamine Yamal. Spain has stood out in the tournament for its solid defense, while Argentina is known for its prolific attack.

How did Argentina reach the final?

Argentina defeated England 2-1 in the semifinals. The English took the lead in the 55th minute with a goal from Anthony Gordon, but Lionel Scaloni's team managed to turn the situation around late in the game.

Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in stoppage time. Messi provided the decisive assist for both of Argentina's goals, leading his team to another final.

The champion will be determined on July 19

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be held on July 19 at the stadium in East Rutherford. Argentina will attempt to win its second consecutive and fourth overall world title. Spain aims to lift the trophy for the second time since 2010.

Messi acknowledged the opponent's strength, but his words also suggest that Argentina is entering the final with confidence. Now, all questions will be answered on the pitch.

In your opinion, will Messi's experience prevail in the decisive match, or will Spain's team football win?

Lionel MessiSpainArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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