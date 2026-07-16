Juventus begins negotiations for the transfer of Tottenham forward Richarlison

Juventus are showing serious interest in Tottenham forward Richarlison as they look to strengthen their attacking line during the summer transfer window. The Brazilian is seen by the Turin club's management as a key option to address their offensive struggles. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations between the two clubs regarding several players have already begun, as reported by Goal.com. reports .

The primary catalyst for these transfer talks is the strong relationship between Juventus CEO Giovanni Carnevali and Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi. Having previously worked together at Sassuolo, the two remain in constant contact. While initial discussions focused on other players, Richarlison has emerged as a priority in recent days.

Richarlison's current contract with Tottenham runs until June 2027. However, the London club's management has no intention of extending the deal and is prepared to sell the player before the end of August. According to Goal.com, a fee in the region of 20-25 million euros could be sufficient to secure the Brazilian forward's move to Turin.

Priority plans for the attack

Although Richarlison is on Juventus' radar, he is currently considered a "Plan B." The Turin side's primary target remains Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. However, negotiations with the Parisian club are proving difficult; while Juventus is offering 40 million euros, PSG is demanding at least 50 million euros for their player.

If the Kolo Muani deal falls through, Juventus will shift their focus to Richarlison. The club's shortlist also includes Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth and Monaco's Folarin Balogun. Richarlison's versatility across the front line makes him an attractive candidate for the Bianconeri.

Goalkeeper situation also on the agenda

During the talks, the parties also discussed Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Following the arrival of Martin Dubravka at the London club, Vicario could lose his starting spot. Juventus intends to bring the Italian goalkeeper back to Serie A, viewing him as a potential future number one.

At the same time, Juventus has not abandoned the option of signing world champion Emiliano Martinez. While Aston Villa is demanding 12 million euros for their goalkeeper, the Turin club has currently offered 6.5 million euros. It is reported that the Argentine keeper is open to continuing his career in Italy.