Chelsea Plans to Sign Experienced Players

·33·Sport
Chelsea Plans to Sign Experienced Players

In a dramatic shift in transfer policy, London club Chelsea is considering strengthening its squad with experienced players. According to The Athletic, the Blues are interested in acquiring Brighton forward Danny Welbeck and midfielder Jordan Henderson, who will become a free agent during the summer transfer window. This is a completely unexpected move for a team that has specialized exclusively in gathering young talents since 2022, reports Goal.com reports .

Relying on youth in recent seasons, Chelsea failed to fully achieve its objectives. The 2025/26 campaign turned out to be disappointing for the team, finishing only 10th in the Premier League. As a result, the management decided to change its transfer strategy. According to Opta data, the London club has not given a single minute of playing time to players over 30 in its last 123 official matches — the last time being 39-year-old Thiago Silva taking the pitch in May 2024.

Xabi Alonso's Demand and the New Transfer Policy

The team's new head coach, Xabi Alonso, is using his influence to demand players who possess leadership qualities, mental resilience, and experience in the English Premier League. It is precisely due to the specialist's firm stance that the club management's attention has turned to middle-aged and experienced players.

However, the consideration of 35-year-old Danny Welbeck and 36-year-old Jordan Henderson as candidates is causing major debates in the football community. Once teammates at Sunderland, the addition of these two experienced players to the Chelsea project contradicts the club's previous youth policy. Experts believe such a decision is based on risk and, if it fails, could become a laughingstock regarding the team's transfer strategy.

Other Transfer Market Pursuits

Chelsea is not limiting itself to just Welbeck and Henderson. Ahead of the transfer window, the club also monitored other experienced players:

  • Attempts to contact Sunderland captain, 34-year-old Granit Xhaka, ended in failure.
  • 32-year-old John Stones, who parted ways with Manchester City, was also on Chelsea's radar, but he is expected to continue his career at Italian club Inter.
  • The club could also consider young options like Maxence Lacroix, but experience that can bring immediate impact on the pitch was chosen as the priority.
In conclusion, Chelsea is abandoning its previous youth-centric policy, betting on short-term results and leadership. Only time will tell how justified the transfers of Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson will be and whether Xabi Alonso's team can close the gap on its competitors through this approach.

ChelseaTransfersXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueFootball
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