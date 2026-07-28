Sensational Transfer: Armenian National Team Player Joins Dinamo

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Sensational Transfer: Armenian National Team Player Joins Dinamo

Samarkand's Dinamo club has strengthened its squad with a skilled and experienced legionnaire. The club management announced the signing of an official contract with Tigran Avanesyan, a defensive midfielder for the Armenian national team.

Zamin.uz We present the new player who has joined the Samarkand team, his career path, and interesting family details related to Samarkand.

1. From Orenburg to Dinamo: The new No. 19 midfielder

According to the club's press service, the 24-year-old player joined Dinamo from the Russian Premier League side, Orenburg. The parties signed a contract valid until the end of the season, with an option to extend the agreement.

Tigran Avanesyan at the Samarkand club He will play wearing the number 19 jersey.

From the Dinamo club press service report:

“Armenian national team midfielder Tigran Avanesyan has become a member of Dinamo. A contract valid until the end of the season has been signed with the player.”

2. From the CSKA and Baltika academies to the Armenian national team

Tigran Avanesyan was born on April 13, 2002, in Tashkent. He took his first steps in football at the Baltika academy and has represented several renowned clubs during his professional career:

  • Club career: He has played for CSKA Moscow, Arsenal Tula, and Orenburg.

  • International career: On the international stage, he has played for the Russia U17 and Armenia U19 national teams.

  • National team: Since 2024, he has been a key member of the Armenian national team.

Key facts about the Tigran Avanesyan and Dinamo transfer

Aspect / Detail

Details

Player

Tigran Avanesyan

Age and place of birth

24 years old (April 13, 2002, Tashkent)

Position

Defensive midfielder

Former club

Orenburg (Russia)

Contract duration

Until the end of the season (with an option to extend)

Squad number

Number 19

National team

Armenian national team (since 2024)

3. Return to Samarkand: Avanesyan's historical and family ties

Another remarkable and sincere aspect of this transfer is that the city of Samarkand is not at all foreign to Tigran Avanesyan.

According to reports, most of Avanesyan's close relatives are originally from Samarkand and currently reside in the city. Therefore, moving to Dinamo was not only a new sporting challenge for the player but also a return to his family roots.

The fact that Samarkand's Dinamo has bolstered its squad with a strong player with international experience is generating great interest among millions of local fans.

Send this hot article to your friends, colleagues, and groups of Uzbek football fans immediately!

Do you think Tigran Avanesyan can strengthen Dinamo's midfield and become the team's main leader? Leave your opinion in the comments!

FootballDinamo SamarkandTigran AvanesyanTransfersArmenia
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