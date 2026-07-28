Airbus A350-1000ULR Non-Stop Flies 23 Thousand Kilometers for the First Time

·40·Technology
Airbus A350-1000ULR Non-Stop Flies 23 Thousand Kilometers for the First Time

For the first time in aviation history, a twin-engine passenger aircraft has covered a distance of over 23 thousand kilometers without intermediate refueling. The latest development from Airbus, the Airbus A350-1000ULR model, successfully completed a test flight from Melbourne, Australia, to Toulouse, France. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the aircraft with registration number F-WULR departed from Melbourne on July 27 and landed at Toulouse Airport on July 28. The aircraft remained continuously in the air for exactly 24 hours and 24 minutes.

During the historic flight, the airliner flew over the Pacific Ocean, as well as the territories of the USA and Canada. To ensure the safety of this ultra-long journey, three full flight crews operated on board, taking turns.

Peculiarities of the test flight

Experts note that the end of the flight was followed by an interesting event. As the airliner approached its destination to land, it went around for a second loop according to safety regulations. Only after that did the crew successfully land the aircraft at Toulouse Airport.

This record-breaking indicator was recorded within the framework of the test phase of a special modification called Ultra Long Range. This version is specially designed to operate the world's longest airline routes.

Future ultra-long routes

Aircraft of this type have already been ordered by Australia's Qantas airline and will be used to implement Project Sunrise. The main goal of the project is to open direct flights from Sydney to London and New York.

The duration of such planned flights is expected to be 22 hours. This will become one of the longest regular flights in the history of civil aviation, further expanding the possibilities of global travel.

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