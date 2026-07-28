Savinho wants to leave Manchester City

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Savinho wants to leave Manchester City

English club Manchester City is expected to make changes to its attacking line. According to information shared by famous sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the future of talented Brazilian player Savinho does not lie with the Citizens, and the club has informed his representatives that he is no longer in their plans. This situation was sure to attract the attention of many European clubs in the summer transfer window, reports Goal.com .

Player's career and transfer value

The young winger, born in 2004, originally joined Manchester City through Troyes and Girona clubs, which are part of the City Football Group network. Under Pep Guardiola, he made a total of 84 appearances, scored 7 goals, and provided 16 assists to his teammates. According to the English press, Manchester City management is demanding at least 55 million euros to sell the player.

Interest from AC Milan and Tottenham

According to GOAL.com, Italian club AC Milan wants to add a player with this exact profile to their squad. However, for the Italian giants, the 55 million euro transfer fee set by the English club is financially too high, and Milan is not ready to allocate these funds. Therefore, other competitors are becoming active in the transfer race.

In particular, English club Tottenham has started serious efforts to sign Savinho with the aim of completely renewing its attacking line. It is reported that the Londoners have enough arguments to convince the Manchester City management. If the transfer happens, the young Brazilian player is likely to continue his career in another Premier League team.

SavinhoManchester CityAC MilanTottenhamTransfers
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