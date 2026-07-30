Shaun Wright-Phillips to participate in Strictly Come Dancing

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Shaun Wright-Phillips to participate in Strictly Come Dancing

Former England, Chelsea, and Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips has been officially confirmed to participate in the 2026 season of the popular show Strictly Come Dancing. This was reported by GOAL.com and announced via the show's official social media pages. According to Goal.com, reports this.

The former star, who has been working as a pundit since ending his professional football career, is preparing to step onto the dance floor. According to him, although this project is completely out of his usual comfort zone, this new challenge has sparked great interest in him.

From the football pitch to the dance floor

Shaun Wright-Phillips made 36 appearances for the England national team during his career. He also represented well-known clubs such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Queens Park Rangers. He also played overseas for New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising.

After finishing his player career, he has successfully worked as a pundit on major TV channels such as the BBC, Sky Sports, ITV, and the English Premier League. At the same time, the son of Arsenal legend Ian Wright has been serving as an official ambassador for Manchester City since 2020.

Exciting expectations ahead of the new season

After being announced as a participant in the show, Wright-Phillips jokingly admitted that his dancing skills are mostly limited to family celebrations. He emphasized that the rules of dance are an entirely new world for him.

“I’ve got dancing in the blood, but mostly at family gatherings!” joked the former footballer. “Strictly is definitely out of my comfort zone, but I really can’t wait to get started and I’m looking forward to this challenge.”

He joins a diverse lineup of celebrities assembled for the 2026 season. This roster also includes actress Lacey Turner, TV presenter Dani Dyer, and Australian singer Delta Goodrem, with more new contestants expected to be announced over the summer.

Shaun Wright-PhillipsStrictly Come DancingFootballEnglandPremier League
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