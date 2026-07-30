New obstacle arises in Real Madrid transfers

According to sports reports, although Real Madrid is actively working on the transfers of Yan Diomande and Rodri, the club has encountered serious issues during the registration process for these players. The strictness of La Liga rules and the limited number of available squad spots are forcing the club's board to take additional measures. Goal.com reports this.

Currently, negotiations with RB Leipzig regarding Yan Diomande have entered the final stage. The parties are agreeing on certain terms and add-ons of the transfer fee. The total cost of this transfer is expected to exceed 120 million euros, split between the base fee and bonuses. Nevertheless, all participants in the talks remain confident of a positive outcome.

Rodri transfer and the plan at Valdebebas

Meanwhile, negotiations to sign Rodri are at a relatively early stage. It is noted that confidence is growing at the Valdebebas sports complex, and Real Madrid has already initiated formal contact with Manchester City. However, finalizing the agreement financially and legally will take time.

According to La Liga regulations, each club has the right to register a maximum of 25 players with professional contracts. Currently, Real Madrid has 24 such spots filled. Interestingly, although Franco Mastantuono plays for the first team, he is still only registered with Castilla.

Regulatory restrictions and personnel policy

The sale of Gonzalo García would only free up one spot for the club. This is only enough to register just one of the expected incoming players. However, the problem runs even deeper.

Many leading teams prefer to intentionally keep the 25th spot open during the transfer window for unexpected emergencies. Last season, Real Madrid itself relied on this exact practice. Now, the club's management is pondering how to maintain a balance between strengthening the squad and complying with regulatory requirements.