Real Madrid's Untouchable Four: Who is the Foundation of Mourinho's Project?

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Real Madrid's Untouchable Four: Who is the Foundation of Mourinho's Project?

The management of Real Madrid has finalized its strategic plans for the upcoming season and the long-term future. According to a recent report by renowned journalist Jorge Picón, the "Royal Club" has declared four of its players completely untouchable and unsellable. This news has taken on even greater significance following the return of José Mourinho as head coach.

Real's "Untouchable Four": Who are they?

According to the source, the club's management sees these four players as the cornerstone and core part of the team's long-term project. Under no circumstances and for no amount of money will they be put up for transfer. Here are those "untouchables":

  • Thibaut Courtois (Goalkeeper): The reliable guardian of the team's defense and one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

  • Federico Valverde (Midfielder): A powerful and versatile player embodying club culture, the team's "engine".

  • Jude Bellingham (Midfielder): A phenomenal talent who took on leadership in his very first season and the brain center of the team.

  • Kylian Mbappé (Forward): The club's long-awaited biggest transfer and the future main star of the attacking line.

The untouchability of these players demonstrates Real's commitment to stability and continuing winning traditions.

Mourinho's Return and a New Era: Old Acquaintance, New Hopes

This strategic decision was made at a time when Real has been taken over by José Mourinho as head coach. The return of the Portuguese specialist to Madrid is generating great interest and hope among fans.

Mourinho previously managed the "Royal Club" from 2010 to 2013 and achieved significant success:

  • Spanish Championship (La Liga) title;

  • Winner of the Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey);

  • Winner of the Spanish Super Cup.

For Real, who finished last season in second place in La Liga, the new project led by Mourinho is expected to be a serious step towards reclaiming the championship. Naturally, this "untouchable four" will serve as a solid foundation for Mourinho's new winning strategy.

Key facts about Real's strategic plans

Indicator / Metric

Details

Club

Real Madrid

Head Coach

José Mourinho (starting this summer)

Journalist / Source

Jorge Picón

Status

Completely unsellable (Untouchable)

Untouchable Players

Courtois, Valverde, Bellingham, Mbappé

Goal

Foundation of the long-term project

Mourinho's Previous Era

2010–2013 (La Liga, Copa del Rey)

Last Season Result

2nd place in La Liga

Real's strategic decisions and Mourinho's return are one of the hottest topics in the football world. Who is untouchable and what changes will the "Special One" make in Madrid?

Share this hot and analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football fan groups!

Do you think Real management's decision is correct? Who else could be called "untouchable"? Can Mourinho make Real champions again? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Real MadridJosé MourinhoThibaut CourtoisJude BellinghamKylian Mbappé
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