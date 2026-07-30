London club Chelsea has made another major move in the transfer market. The club officially announced the signing of Crystal Palace's star defender Maxence Lacroix. This transfer has become one of the most sensational events of the current summer transfer window in the Premier League.

Zamin.uz looks at the details of the "Blues" new acquisition and the French footballer's successful spell at another London club.

Transfer details: €60.7 million deal

According to Transfermarkt, Chelsea paid Crystal Palace for the 26-year-old central defender 60.7 million euros . This sum makes Lacroix one of the most expensive defenders in the club's history. Lacroix is expected to bolster the defensive line at Stamford Bridge and become a key figure for the team.

Successful period at Crystal Palace and trophies

Maxence Lacroix joined Crystal Palace from German club VfL Wolfsburg in August 2024. Over two seasons, the French defender became a true leader of the "Eagles". He made a total of 98 appearances for the team across all competitions, scoring 4 goals . Notably, in 31 matches featuring him, Crystal Palace kept clean sheets.

Together with the London club, Lacroix won three important trophies:

FA Cup

FA Community Shield (Community Shield)

UEFA Conference League trophy

Last season, he stood out not only with his performances on the pitch but also with his leadership qualities, serving as the team's vice-captain.

France national team and World Cup

Lacroix's consistent and solid performances at club level did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff of the France national team. In March 2026, he received his first call-up to the senior national team. The defender participated in the World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, featuring in 3 matches at the tournament.

Maxence Lacroix's statistics at Crystal Palace

Aspect / Criterion Details Date of arrival August 2024 Former club VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) Number of matches 98 Number of goals 4 Clean sheets 31 Trophies won FA Cup, FA Community Shield, UEFA Conference League National team debut March 2026 World Cup matches 3 Transfer fee €60.7 million

Chelsea's transfer of Maxence Lacroix is a serious step that could shift the balance of power in the Premier League.

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Do you think Lacroix can strengthen Chelsea's defense? Will his transfer fee pay off? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!