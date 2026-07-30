SpaceX Successfully Orbits Classified Satellite

·35·Technology
SpaceX Successfully Orbits Classified Satellite

US-based SpaceX has carried out another successful space launch. From the Space Force Station at Cape Canaveral in Florida, a Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the classified NROL-95 mission into orbit on behalf of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). This successful launch once again confirms the company's leadership in the aerospace industry. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the flight was carried out from the SLC-40 complex, and all its main stages were completed according to plan. After stage separation, the first stage of the rocket successfully returned to landing zone LZ-2 near the launch site. During the landing process, a distinct sonic boom and sound wave were heard in the surrounding areas.

Reusability and Rocket History

For the first stage booster numbered B1096 used in this mission, this was its seventh flight. It is worth noting that this booster had previously been successfully used in a number of important projects, including Project Kuiper, IMAP, Starlink 6-87, NROL-77, GPS III-9, and the launch of the CRS-34 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The successful landing of this stage once again allows SpaceX to refurbish it further and prepare it for future flights. The company continues to significantly reduce the cost of access to space using its reusable rockets.

National Security and Classified Payload

Since the project was implemented in the interests of US national security, information about the payload and its technical characteristics remains classified. According to open sources, the mission was carried out directly upon the order of the NRO, which is responsible for the creation and operation of US reconnaissance satellites.

Such classified missions are of vital importance for the US defense system, and proven and reliable Falcon 9 rockets are mainly chosen to launch them into space. Cooperation between SpaceX and military agencies is expected to continue in the future.

SpaceXFalcon 9NROL-95SpaceRocket
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