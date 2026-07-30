England national team and Manchester Cityclub's experienced defender John Stones is on the verge of a major turning point in his career. According to renowned insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old player has already arrived in Milan, Italy, and is close to joining Serie A reigning giants Inter.

Contract until 2028 and millions in salary: Nerazzurri await their new leader

According to reports, the agreement between John Stones and the Milan club has been fully finalized. The player will undergo medical tests in the coming hours and sign a long-term contract with Inter.

Contract duration: The employment contract between the defender and the club will run until the end of June 2028.

Salary amount: In Italy, the England international will earn a net salary of 4 million euros per year at the Nerazzurri.

This transfer demonstrates Inter management's desire to strengthen the defensive line with an experienced player who has proven himself on the international stage.

"Manchester CityFinal season at: Injuries and limited playing time

Although John Stones made a huge contribution to many of Manchester City's achievements under Pep Guardiola, including the treble and Champions League victory, his final season was not very productive.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, the experienced defender made only 9 appearances due to injuries and high competition. In these matches, he failed to score a single goal or provide an assist for his club. However, John's discipline on the pitch remained at a high level — he did not receive any yellow or red cards throughout the season.

Moving to Milan is a great opportunity for Stones to restart his career and gain regular playing time. The tactical style of Serie A is expected to be ideally suited for showcasing his strengths, particularly his game-reading and ball-playing skills.

John Stones: Numbers and Facts

Metric / Information Indicator (Last Premier League Season) Inter News Current club Manchester City Inter (Pending transfer) Appearances 9 matches - Goals / Assists 0 / 0 - Cards 0 - New contract - Until end of June 2028 Annual salary - €4,000,000

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Do you think John Stones will find his place in Serie A and the Inter system? How will his experience help the Milan club in European competitions? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!