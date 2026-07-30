Official: Manchester City Star John Stones in Milan - All Details

·37·Sport
Official: Manchester City Star John Stones in Milan - All Details

England national team and Manchester Cityclub's experienced defender John Stones is on the verge of a major turning point in his career. According to renowned insider and journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 32-year-old player has already arrived in Milan, Italy, and is close to joining Serie A reigning giants Inter.

Contract until 2028 and millions in salary: Nerazzurri await their new leader

According to reports, the agreement between John Stones and the Milan club has been fully finalized. The player will undergo medical tests in the coming hours and sign a long-term contract with Inter.

  • Contract duration: The employment contract between the defender and the club will run until the end of June 2028.

  • Salary amount: In Italy, the England international will earn a net salary of 4 million euros per year at the Nerazzurri.

This transfer demonstrates Inter management's desire to strengthen the defensive line with an experienced player who has proven himself on the international stage.

"Manchester CityFinal season at: Injuries and limited playing time

Although John Stones made a huge contribution to many of Manchester City's achievements under Pep Guardiola, including the treble and Champions League victory, his final season was not very productive.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, the experienced defender made only 9 appearances due to injuries and high competition. In these matches, he failed to score a single goal or provide an assist for his club. However, John's discipline on the pitch remained at a high level — he did not receive any yellow or red cards throughout the season.

Moving to Milan is a great opportunity for Stones to restart his career and gain regular playing time. The tactical style of Serie A is expected to be ideally suited for showcasing his strengths, particularly his game-reading and ball-playing skills.

John Stones: Numbers and Facts

Metric / Information

Indicator (Last Premier League Season)

Inter News

Current club

Manchester City

Inter (Pending transfer)

Appearances

9 matches

-

Goals / Assists

0 / 0

-

Cards

0

-

New contract

-

Until end of June 2028

Annual salary

-

€4,000,000

Share this hot transfer and analytical article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football enthusiast groups!

Do you think John Stones will find his place in Serie A and the Inter system? How will his experience help the Milan club in European competitions? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

John StonesInter MilanManchester CitySerie ATransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's Team Exits European Competitions — Details of a Night of HorrorShomurodov and Fayzullayev's Team Exits European Competitions — Details of a Night of HorrorToday, 23:24Alejandro Balde: We are not afraid of Real Madrid and our destiny is in our own handsAlejandro Balde: We are not afraid of Real Madrid and our destiny is in our own handsToday, 22:17Mike Tyson reveals secret: Who was his true idol, not Muhammad Ali?Mike Tyson reveals secret: Who was his true idol, not Muhammad Ali?Today, 21:00Frank Artiga Spoke About Jahongir O‘rozov's Transfer to RubinFrank Artiga Spoke About Jahongir O‘rozov's Transfer to RubinToday, 20:39New obstacle arises in Real Madrid transfersNew obstacle arises in Real Madrid transfersToday, 19:51Real Madrid's Untouchable Four: Who is the Foundation of Mourinho's Project?Real Madrid's Untouchable Four: Who is the Foundation of Mourinho's Project?Today, 19:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans