Real Sold Their Talent to Fulham: Smart Strategic Clauses...

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Real Sold Their Talent to Fulham: Smart Strategic Clauses...

Real Madrid has officially announced reaching a final agreement for striker Gonzalo García to move to English Premier League side Fulham on a permanent basis. This transfer has become one of the most notable and financially significant deals of the summer transfer window.

Financial Details: €40 Million Guaranteed and Bonuses

The total value of the deal could reach 42 million euros. Fulham will pay Real a guaranteed 40 million euros transfer fee. An additional 2 million euros is envisioned as various bonuses tied to the player's and team's performance.

Strategic Advantage for Real: 30% Sell-on Clause and Buy-back Option

The Real Madrid management managed to strengthen the transfer with smart strategic clauses. According to the agreement, the 'Royal Club' retains a 30 percent share of any future transfer of the player. This ensures that if Gonzalo García is sold for a higher price in the future, Real will receive significant additional profit.

In addition, the Madrid club will also have the option of first refusal to buy back Gonzalo García in the future. This clause gives Real the advantage to bring the player back if he proves himself at Fulham and wishes to return to Madrid.

A New Stage for Gonzalo García and Fulham's Ambitions

For Fulham, this transfer is a serious step aimed at strengthening the club's position in the Premier League and bolstering the attacking line. Spending 40 million euros plus bonuses demonstrates the London club's readiness to invest in young and promising players.

In the near future, Gonzalo García is expected to undergo a medical examination in London and sign a contract with Fulham. For the player, moving from Real's youth system to the Premier League's first team is a great opportunity and responsibility.

This transfer is evaluated as a successful example of Real's strategy of profiting from its academy graduates while retaining the opportunity to bring them back in the future. Fulham has demonstrated its ambitions in practice.

Real MadridFulhamGonzalo GarcíaLondon
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