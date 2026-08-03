Barcelona Firmly Rules Out Selling Ferran Torres to Paris Club

·2·Sport
Barcelona Firmly Rules Out Selling Ferran Torres to Paris Club

Barcelona has firmly put an end to the rumors surrounding the future of forward Ferran Torres. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club's management made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that they have no intention of selling the Spanish player during the summer transfer window. This decision is of great importance for the club's plans for the upcoming season, Goal.com reports .

It is reported that Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick sees Torres as one of the central figures in his tactical plans. The German specialist considers the 26-year-old forward an integral part of the team's playing style for next season. Therefore, the club management decided not to put the player on the transfer market and is taking all measures to keep him in the squad.

New Contract and Financial Terms

Barcelona's trust in the player is not limited to verbal statements. After the summer transfer window closes, club officials plan to meet with Ferran Torres' representatives to discuss signing a new contract. Interestingly, if this deal is signed, Barcelona will have to pay Manchester City an additional eight million euros according to a clause in the player's previous transfer agreement.

In recent weeks, reports circulated that the French capital club was interested in the forward and that the player himself wanted to move to Paris. However, Barcelona stood firm on its position, emphasizing that no official offer from Paris Saint-Germain could change their minds. Club officials reiterated that Torres will remain with the Catalans for now.

Other Attack Plans and Vacation

At the same time, Barcelona is working on further strengthening its attacking line in the future. The club has set signing Atlético Madrid forward Julian Alvarez as one of its main targets. The Argentine player has also expressed a desire to play for the Catalan club. However, negotiations are expected to be complicated as Atlético's management is reluctant to sell players to one of its direct rivals.

Currently, Ferran Torres himself is refraining from commenting on these rumors. Having successfully concluded the season with the Spain national team, the player is currently resting. Like other members of the Spain national team, Torres is expected to join the team's general training sessions starting August 12. Until then, the player's status remains unchanged.

BarcelonaFerran TorresParis Saint-GermainHansi FlickLa Liga
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