Tohirjonova wins in Granada: her rating has also increased significantly!

Uzbekistan's international master Gulrukhbegim Tohirjonova achieved a brilliant result at the "Granada Chess Open 2026" tournament held in Spain. Scoring 6 points out of 9 rounds, she took first place in the women's standings.

There is another important aspect to the victory: the Uzbek chess player managed to increase her international rating by 9.1 points during the competition.

353 chess players from 48 countries participated

According to the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, the international tournament was held from July 28 to August 2 in Granada, Spain. 353 chess players from 48 countries of the world participated in the competition.

According to the official schedule of the tournament, the matches consisted of 9 rounds using the Swiss system. Each participant was given 90 minutes per game, with an additional 30 seconds after each move. The competitions were organized at the "Hotel Porcel Alixares" hotel in Granada.

In such open tournaments, men and women play in a single general group. In the end, besides the overall results, separate prize-winners are determined for women and other special categories.

6 points in 9 rounds — a 66.7 percent result

At the end of the 9 rounds of the competition, Tohirjonova accumulated 6 points. This means she won two-thirds of the available points — approximately 66.7 percent.

Achieving such a result in the Swiss system with a strong international lineup is not easy. Because after the initial rounds, chess players with the same number of points are paired against each other. As the results improve, the subsequent opponents also become stronger.

Nevertheless, the Uzbek chess player showed a stable game throughout the tournament and recorded the highest result among female participants.

What does the 9.1-point increase in rating mean?

Tohirjonova started the tournament with an international rating of 2348. On the official list, she is registered as a representative of Uzbekistan and the owner of the international master — IM title.

Based on the competition results, her rating indicator increased by 9.1 points. In simple terms, her conditional performance indicator for the tournament itself reaches around 2357.1 points.

However, this number does not immediately mean a new official rating. FIDE's next rating list may also include the results of other competitions held during this period. Nevertheless, the 9.1-point increase means that Tohirjonova performed better than expected based on her rating in Granada.

A trophy and a cash prize have been set for the victory

According to the tournament regulations, the participant who takes first place among women is scheduled to be awarded a trophy and a 150 euro cash prize.

For the second place, 100 euros and a trophy are provided, and for the third result, 50 euros and a trophy are intended. The total prize fund for all categories of the competition amounted to 13 thousand euros.

Tohirjonova's result is considered not an overall tournament championship, but the first place in the special women's standings. It is important to clearly show this difference.

The prestige of the Granada chess tournament is growing

Although the "Granada Chess Open" is organized for the second time, in a short time it has become one of the major international chess competitions in the south of Spain.

Before the start of the tournament, the administration of the Granada province announced that more than 350 chess players and representatives of 45 countries would participate in it. According to the final list, the Uzbekistan Chess Federation noted that the number of participants was 353, and the number of countries was 48.

The participation of a large number of participants, grandmasters, and international masters increased the value of each point. The fact that Tohirjonova finished first in such competition without giving up the women's ranking further strengthens the significance of the result.

The next international achievement for Uzbek chess

In recent years, Uzbek chess players have regularly taken places among the prize-winners in major competitions among men, women, and youth.

Tohirjonova's victory in Granada was a continuation of this chain of results. This time, she not only won first place but also significantly increased her international rating.

Now the main task is to consolidate the success in Spain in subsequent competitions and rise even higher in the rating. The 6 points in Granada once again demonstrated that Tohirjonova can show a stable result even in a strong international lineup.

In your opinion, will Gulrukhbegim Tohirjonova achieve the grandmaster title in the near future? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with sports fans on Telegram or other social networks!