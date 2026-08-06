History of Science: Neutrino Echo of a Shut-Down Nuclear Reactor Recorded

·57·Technology
History of Science: Neutrino Echo of a Shut-Down Nuclear Reactor Recorded

According to a scientific study published in Physical Review Letters, the Double Chooz international scientific collaboration has, for the first time in history, succeeded in measuring the residual electron antineutrino flux from fully shut-down nuclear reactors. This unique experiment was conducted using an ultrasensitive detector located 400 meters from the reactor units of the Chooz nuclear power plant in France. Reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Experts conducted an in-depth analysis of 17.2 days of clean-time data collected during four periods in 2017 when both reactors were shut down simultaneously. A total of 106 events were recorded in the 1–3 MeV energy range, where the maximum antineutrino signal was expected, fully matching scientific predictions and achieving high statistical significance.

What causes the neutrino flux?

Scientists explain that this residual antineutrino flux is not produced by a chain reaction, but by the beta decay of isotopes accumulated in reactor fuel. Radioactive isotopes such as cesium, ruthenium, and strontium remaining in spent or shut-down fuel continue emitting particles for months and years after the reactor is switched off.

The modeling carried out made it possible to determine the precise sources of this radiation. According to the results, 56% of the recorded antineutrino flux came from the reactor cores, while the remaining 44% originated in dedicated pools where spent fuel is stored. This fully confirms scientific theories in practice for the first time.

Technical Solutions and Noise Suppression System

The Double Chooz detector uses 10.3 cubic meters of liquid scintillator coated with gadolinium. Antineutrinos are detected through inverse beta decay: the positron produces a prompt flash, while the subsequent neutron capture generates a delayed signal.

A complex of auxiliary particle detectors surrounding the main detector successfully eliminates cosmic muons and other external disturbances. A specialized neural-network-based classifier filters out false events, enabling the extraction of accurate statistical results.

Nuclear Safety and Future Practical Significance

The significance of this discovery extends beyond fundamental physics to nuclear safety and monitoring systems. The International Atomic Energy Agency (MAATAG) has discussed the possibility of monitoring reactors via antineutrinos for decades, since this flux cannot be concealed by any shielding.

Scientists have now demonstrated that this method can be applied not only to operating reactors but also to decommissioned facilities and repositories storing nuclear waste. The next step is to develop more affordable, portable detectors for installation near storage sites.

PhysicsNeutrinosNuclear Power PlantsScientific DiscoveryNuclear Safety
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromePreparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 15:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched