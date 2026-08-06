Cody Gakpo Could Move to Tottenham: Michael Owen Assesses the Transfer Risk

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Cody Gakpo Could Move to Tottenham: Michael Owen Assesses the Transfer Risk

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo could leave the club during the summer transfer window and join Tottenham. The potential deal between two leading Premier League clubs has sparked intense debate in the football world, as the Merseyside club risks losing players from its wide attacking positions. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, former Liverpool forward Michael Owen shared his thoughts on the Dutchman’s future and the potential risks involved. According to him, a transfer for the 27-year-old could be a realistic scenario, but the club’s management must approach the issue of strengthening the squad cautiously.

Financial Gain and Questions Over Performance

Tottenham are reportedly prepared to spend up to £70 million ($94 million) on Cody Gakpo, who was signed from PSV for less than £45 million in January 2023. If the transfer goes through, Liverpool could make a substantial financial profit from the player’s sale.

However, his performances last season raised many questions. Michael Owen noted that Gakpo was inconsistent in terms of playing time last season. Although he made a strong start to the campaign, he failed to find his form in the following periods and came under widespread criticism.

Squad Problems Facing the Club

Liverpool’s main risk is the lack of alternatives on the wings of the attack. In Owen’s view, if Gakpo is sold, the team could be forced to rely on young Rio Ngumoha throughout the season. The management must therefore find a suitable replacement before allowing him to leave.

Liverpool are currently believed to be working on strengthening the squad rather than dismantling it. Nevertheless, Tottenham’s firm interest and the player’s positive experiences in previous seasons could make this transfer full of unexpected twists right up to the final moments.

Cody GakpoTottenhamLiverpoolMichael OwenTransfers
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