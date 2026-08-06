Matyoqub Matchonov responds to rumors of his death (video)

In recent days, baseless reports about the death of Uzbekistan’s People’s Artist Matyoqub Matchonov have spread widely on social media. The reports caused concern among many fans: while some expressed their condolences to the actor, others stressed that the information was false.

The actor himself responded to the rumors, saying that he is in good health. He said that he is currently continuing his creative work and working on new projects, and urged people not to believe the false reports circulating on social media.

Following the actor’s statement, his fans expressed their happiness that he is safe and well and continued posting messages of support and warm wishes on social media.