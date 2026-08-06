New procedure for toll roads approved in Uzbekistan

·67·Uzbekistan
New procedure for toll roads approved in Uzbekistan

A new legal framework establishing the procedure for creating, using and managing toll roads has been adopted in Uzbekistan. A number of important provisions in this area were officially approved by the Law “On Automobile Roads” (O‘RQ–1162-son, 2026 yil 5 avgust).

Under the law, road owners are responsible for repairing and maintaining roads, as well as keeping their technical condition at the required level. Where necessary, specialized road organizations may also be involved in this work.

In addition, oversized and heavy vehicles may travel on roads only if they have a special permit issued by the specially authorized body or the relevant agencies within its system. This procedure is intended to preserve the technical condition of roads and ensure safe traffic.

According to the law, decisions on the construction, reconstruction and use of toll roads are made by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan or, within its powers, by the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, one of the key requirements is that a suitable and usable alternative free road for citizens must exist parallel to the planned toll road. This is aimed at preserving drivers’ ability to choose.

Under the law, a vehicle driver must conclude a public contract with the operator to use a toll road. This is done in one of the following ways:

  • by entering the toll road;

  • by paying the travel fee at a special payment point;

  • by purchasing a road pass.

At the same time, the introduction of a fee for traveling on a toll road is subject to providing drivers with the opportunity to travel at higher speeds, high-level service throughout the entire route, and access to modern infrastructure.

The adoption of the new law is expected to further develop the country’s road infrastructure, improve traffic safety, ensure high-quality road maintenance, and expand the range of modern services available to drivers.

UzbekistanPresident of the Republic of UzbekistanCabinet of Ministers
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