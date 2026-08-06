Filip Kostić to Continue His Career in the Netherlands

According to Goal.com, Dutch club PSV have strengthened their squad with experienced Serbian winger Filip Kostić. Under the terms of the contract, the 33-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Eindhoven side and will wear number 18 for his new team. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

Filip Kostić had been a free agent since July. After his previous contract with Italian club Juventus expired, the player was looking for a new team. The Serbian is currently waiting for the work permit required to play in the Netherlands on a full-time basis.

A New Challenge and Family Comfort

After the transfer was completed, the player shared his impressions. According to him, as soon as PSV made an offer, he realized that he wanted to move to Eindhoven. However, negotiations took some time because the player first wanted to make sure that his family would feel comfortable there and that all the necessary conditions were in place.

"Everything turned out exactly as I had imagined, and I am extremely happy with this transfer," the experienced wide midfielder said in an interview with the club's press service.

A Rich Playing Career

During his career, Filip Kostić has played for several well-known European clubs. He began his career in his native country with Radnički 1923 before continuing with Dutch club FC Groningen, German sides VfB Stuttgart, Hamburger SV and Eintracht Frankfurt , as well as Italian club Juventus and Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

One of the brightest achievements of his career came at Eintracht Frankfurt, before his move to Eindhoven. In particular, he won the prestigious UEFA Europa League title with the German club and earned several other individual and team honors.

New Club: PSV (Netherlands)

Contract Length: 2 Years

Shirt Number: 18

Previous Club: Juventus

With the arrival of this experienced player, PSV aim to further strengthen their attack and compete successfully in the domestic championship and on the European stage.