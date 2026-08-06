Filip Kostić’s Move to PSV Puts Ivan Perišić’s Return to Inter Back on the Agenda

·53·Sport
Filip Kostić’s Move to PSV Puts Ivan Perišić’s Return to Inter Back on the Agenda

Goal.com reports it.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, this transfer could trigger a domino effect in the Italian transfer market. In particular, Filip Kostić’s arrival at the Eindhoven club increases the likelihood of Ivan Perišić leaving the team. This, in turn, has brought the possibility of the experienced Croatian returning to Inter back onto the agenda.

Ivan Perišić’s Time in the Netherlands and His History with Inter

The possibility of Perišić returning to the Milan club was first discussed as early as January last year. The winger, born in 1989, has represented PSV since 2024, and his current contract with the club runs until June 30, 2027. So far, he has made 78 appearances for the Dutch team, scoring 25 goals and becoming one of its leaders.

However, Inter holds a special and important place in the player’s career. Perišić first played for the Nerazzurri from 2015 to 2019 and then again from 2020 to 2022. In total, the Croatian made 254 official appearances for the Milan club, scoring 55 goals.

Trophies and Success on the International Stage

During his time in Italy, Perišić won several prestigious trophies with the club, including the Serie A title, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup. His experience and skill have been highly valued not only at club level but also with the national team.

The footballer has made 158 appearances for Croatia and scored 39 goals. One of the brightest moments of his international career came in a last World Cup round-of-16 match against Portugal, which ended in a 2–1 defeat. Now, the situation arising from Filip Kostić’s move to PSV provides further grounds for more serious discussion about the possibility of Perišić returning to Italy.

InterIvan PerišićFilip KostićPSVTransfers
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