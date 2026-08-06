Could Ford’s Fathom Electric Vehicle Become the Company’s New Taurus?

Few companies in automotive history have needed breakthrough products capable of radically changing their fortunes. Known for legendary models such as the Model T, Taurus, F-150 and Explorer, Ford has struggled in recent years to achieve similarly successful global projects. According to ixbt.com, vehicle sales in the United States rose by 6% in 2025 to 2.08 million units, yet this figure remains more than twice below the 4.48 million peak reached in 2000. Techcrunch.com reports that.

The company’s management is taking new steps to remain competitive in changing market conditions and offer a strong response to Chinese electric vehicles, which are expanding rapidly worldwide. Ford CEO Jim Farley compares the upcoming launch of the Fathom electric pickup to a genuine “Model T moment” for the brand. Based on the new Universal EV platform, the vehicle is expected to change the company’s fortunes for the better.

The Fathom and its price advantages

Regardless of how it is interpreted, the new vehicle’s base model will be offered to buyers at a highly attractive price. The automotive giant says the Fathom pickup will start at $29,945, including destination and delivery charges. This is significantly below the current average market price of $50,000 for new vehicles and $56,000 for electric vehicles.

Nevertheless, modern consumers do not choose a car based solely on its low price. This is where Ford could face several serious challenges. The Fathom is entering the compact pickup segment, a market that was largely overlooked until Maverick sales began in 2021. Although this new small truck looks promising, it is unlikely to achieve the enormous success of the Taurus model from the last century.

Market demands and attitudes toward electric vehicles

According to Cox Automotive, SUVs currently account for the largest share of the vehicle market, with more than 70% of potential buyers preferring SUV models. Only 33% are interested in pickups. Even among enthusiasts, trucks are viewed not merely as vehicles but as products requiring a particular lifestyle and distinctive appearance. The Fathom, however, does not project an especially rugged, powerful off-road image.

The transition to electric vehicles is also not always proceeding smoothly. Although many drivers do not want to return to traditional internal-combustion vehicles after trying their first electric vehicle, much of the market remains cautious about change. While dealers are also seeking to preserve traditionally fueled vehicles, only time will tell whether the Fathom will revolutionize the automotive world as expected or remain a modest success.