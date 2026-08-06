Bumble and Tinder Are Bringing the Swipe Era in Dating Apps to an End

·36·Technology
Bumble and Tinder Are Bringing the Swipe Era in Dating Apps to an End

A major turning point is beginning in the online dating industry: popular dating apps are abandoning the traditional "swipe" mechanism and directing users toward real-life meetings. According to ixbt.com, companies are focusing on real-life events because young users are tired of traditional online dating. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

During a financial results meeting for investors covering the second quarter, Bumble announced that its new Plans app had shown positive results in initial testing. CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said the company would rely even more on real-life experiences in the future.

Group Conversations and a New Approach

Tinder, for its part, also announced that it was placing particular emphasis on face-to-face events. These changes clearly show that the swipe-based era in the online dating market is coming to an end.

According to Wolfe Herd, it will become more important in the future for people to meet in groups and naturally determine whether they have chemistry. Group interaction is the preferred format for members of Generation Z.

Bumble had previously experimented with building friendships through Bumble BFF. The new Plans app allows young people to socialize in small groups over dinner and drinks at local venues while developing friendly connections within the community.

A Step Toward a Swipe-Free Future

The main advantage of Plans is that it focuses first on casual socializing rather than romantic dating, reducing the pressure of initial meetings. Users can continue conversations in Bumble without swiping or sharing phone numbers.

Company executives said they were working on a new interaction model that would fully replace the traditional swipe system. Rather than optimizing for speed, the new system will rely on more thoughtful, higher-quality signals.

The new model will be introduced gradually to avoid disrupting the ecosystem. By simulating real life, it aims to eliminate the barriers and delays found in the current dating app model.

BumbleTinderDating AppsTechnologyGeneration Z
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