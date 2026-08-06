Douglas Luiz rejects Everton offer and chooses to stay at Juventus

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz has turned down the opportunity to continue his career in the English Premier League. According to Gazzetta.it, the Brazilian firmly rejected Everton’s serious interest and stated that he currently has no intention of leaving Italy. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The player’s first season at Juventus was reportedly below expectations, and he later also played on loan. Nevertheless, the former Aston Villa player is now experiencing a kind of fresh start in Turin and is becoming increasingly convinced that staying is the right decision to revive his career.

Luciano Spalletti’s confidence and changes on the pitch

Head coach Luciano Spalletti played a major role in this decision. From the first days of preseason training, the manager showed confidence in the player, regularly fielding him in summer friendlies and making him an important part of the project for the new season.

Douglas Luiz started all of the summer friendlies in the starting lineup, forming a stable central partnership with Manuel Locatelli. Although Spalletti initially demanded greater intensity from him, the midfielder has raised his level on the pitch and gradually begun to show why Juventus spent around €50 million on him in the summer of 2024.

Interest from English clubs and future plans

In particular, his assured performance against Chelsea restored the player’s reputation in the English market. Interest from Premier League clubs remains strong, and Everton became one of the latest teams to make a move.

However, despite offers from English clubs, Douglas Luiz’s current priority is to remain at Juventus. The midfielder aims to overcome last season’s difficulties, gain more playing time and justify the investment made in him by the Bianconeri.

Spalletti is also monitoring the player closely. The coach firmly believes that, if used in the right conditions, he can become a highly valuable player within the team’s system. As a result, the Brazilian remains at the heart of Juventus’ plans and is determined to make the summer a turning point in his career.