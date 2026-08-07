Parma Closing In on David Romero

·50·Sport
Parma Closing In on David Romero

Italian club Parma continue to be active in the transfer market and are close to further strengthening their attack. According to Sky Sport, the team have reached the final stage of negotiations to sign talented striker David Romero, who plays in Argentina’s top flight. The transfer is also expected to affect other matters at the club, including Mateo Pellegrino’s future. Goal.com reports .

After El Bilal Touré joined the team, Parma’s management set its sights on adding another young and promising player to the attack. The transfer of 2003-born Argentine centre-forward David Romero, who plays for Tigre, is nearly complete. The player himself recently said goodbye to the club’s fans, suggesting that his move to Italy is now inevitable.

Romero’s Statistics and Parma’s Plans

David Romero impressed during the completed season. He made 17 appearances in total across Argentina’s Primera División and the Copa Sudamericana, scoring 10 goals and providing 2 assists. This consistent and productive form caught Parma’s attention. The club decided to add a young, ready-made player to the squad as an investment in the future.

However, Romero’s arrival will also directly affect the transfer situation of Parma’s other striker, Mateo Pellegrino. The 2001-born Argentine forward is attracting considerable interest both in Italy and abroad. Fiorentina and Juventus stand out among the clubs competing for his signature.

Fiorentina and Juventus Interested

According to Sky Sport, Fiorentina are ready to consider signing Pellegrino if they receive a good offer for Moise Kean. The Florence-based club view the young Argentine as a suitable candidate for maintaining competition in attack.

Juventus are also closely monitoring Pellegrino’s situation. However, the Turin club must reduce the number of surplus players in attack before taking concrete steps. Jonathan David is currently seen as the leading candidate to leave Juventus. Nevertheless, neither the club nor the player’s representatives have yet received any satisfactory offers.

If the Turin giants manage to sell one of their players, they could immediately become active in the transfer market and join the race for Pellegrino. For now, Parma are determined to resolve all matters as quickly as possible. The club plan to build a fully assembled attack under the head coach before the new season begins, and David Romero is expected to wear the yellow-and-blue shirt soon.

ParmaDavid RomeroMateo PellegrinoJuventusFiorentina
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