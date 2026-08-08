Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Become the New David Beckham at Real Madrid

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could undergo an unexpected change in his career and be moved into central midfield. In an interview with Casinolyze, former footballer Phil Bardsley suggested that Madrid club head coach José Mourinho could deploy the Englishman in midfield like the legendary David Beckham, unlocking his hidden potential. Goal.com reports on this.

Experts believe that some of Alexander-Arnold’s defensive shortcomings should not overshadow his attacking and creative abilities. In particular, the presence of fast forwards such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid could allow the Englishman’s passes to be used effectively.

New Duties in Central Midfield

According to Phil Bardsley, moving Trent Alexander-Arnold from his traditional right-back position into right midfield could prove effective. It would give him greater freedom on the pitch and allow him to orchestrate attacks through his unique passing and vision.

David Beckham performed exactly this kind of creative role at Real Madrid, delivering accurate passes to his teammates. A similar tactical change at the Madrid club is now expected to add further variety to the team’s play.

Early Impressions Under Mourinho

The footballer is currently working hard under José Mourinho at the preseason training camp at the Valdebebas training ground. Double training sessions and preparations in hot weather are demanding a high level of physical fitness from the player.

In an interview with the club’s official channels, Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about the process: «Everything is good, although the weather is hot and the training sessions are very intense. That is exactly what we expected from the preseason camp.»

The player also emphasized that working with the experienced coach was an honor: «It is fantastic to work with José Mourinho. I have always admired this coach. I played against him several times, and now working with his coaching staff is a great pleasure for me.»