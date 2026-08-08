Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Become the New David Beckham at Real Madrid

·76·Sport
Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Become the New David Beckham at Real Madrid

England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could undergo an unexpected change in his career and be moved into central midfield. In an interview with Casinolyze, former footballer Phil Bardsley suggested that Madrid club head coach José Mourinho could deploy the Englishman in midfield like the legendary David Beckham, unlocking his hidden potential. Goal.com reports on this.

Experts believe that some of Alexander-Arnold’s defensive shortcomings should not overshadow his attacking and creative abilities. In particular, the presence of fast forwards such as Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid could allow the Englishman’s passes to be used effectively.

New Duties in Central Midfield

According to Phil Bardsley, moving Trent Alexander-Arnold from his traditional right-back position into right midfield could prove effective. It would give him greater freedom on the pitch and allow him to orchestrate attacks through his unique passing and vision.

David Beckham performed exactly this kind of creative role at Real Madrid, delivering accurate passes to his teammates. A similar tactical change at the Madrid club is now expected to add further variety to the team’s play.

Early Impressions Under Mourinho

The footballer is currently working hard under José Mourinho at the preseason training camp at the Valdebebas training ground. Double training sessions and preparations in hot weather are demanding a high level of physical fitness from the player.

In an interview with the club’s official channels, Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about the process: «Everything is good, although the weather is hot and the training sessions are very intense. That is exactly what we expected from the preseason camp.»

The player also emphasized that working with the experienced coach was an honor: «It is fantastic to work with José Mourinho. I have always admired this coach. I played against him several times, and now working with his coaching staff is a great pleasure for me.»

Trent Alexander-ArnoldReal MadridJosé MourinhoDavid BeckhamKylian Mbappé
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)