Imron lost 27 kilograms: “I can move freely on stage now” (video)

During his appearance on the “Omon-Omon” show, singer Imron revealed that he had lost 27 kilograms and now feels much lighter.

The hosts asked him how his life had changed after losing weight and how he feels now.

“I can move around on stage now; I couldn’t do that before,” the singer said with a laugh.

Imron’s diet also sparked interest. The hosts asked him what foods he eats and whether he has any dietary restrictions.

The singer said that he had not completely deprived himself of food while losing weight. He emphasized that he especially likes meat dishes, but that this is not a problem for him.

“I’m not particularly fond of sweets. But I like salty, fatty and spicy foods,” Imron said.