Gleyson Bremer: “Leaving Juventus in a difficult moment would be tantamount to running away”

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Gleyson Bremer: “Leaving Juventus in a difficult moment would be tantamount to running away”

Juventus centre-back Gleyson Bremer has firmly dismissed reports that he could leave the Turin club during the summer transfer window. Despite interest from leading European teams, including Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter, the 29-year-old Brazilian said he intends to remain with the Bianconeri and help restore the team to its former heights. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, the experienced defender has made 122 appearances for the Turin side since joining from their city rivals in 2022. Although Juventus had an underwhelming 2025/26 Serie A campaign under Luciano Spalletti, finishing sixth, Bremer stood out for his dependable performances in defence. During the season, he ranked second among his teammates for aerial duels won (79) and clearances (113).

A firm decision about the future

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bremer addressed the transfer rumours and stressed that he had never told the club’s management he wanted to leave. According to the defender, abandoning the team precisely when times are difficult would amount to deceiving himself and running away.

“It is clear that I have never asked Juventus to sell me. Especially during difficult periods for both the club and myself, the thought never crossed my mind. If I ever leave Juventus, I will do so when I am older, holding my head high and walking out through the main entrance with pride,” the footballer said.

Ambitions and plans for the new season

Bremer had previously voiced his dissatisfaction with Juventus’s declining overall level, saying that a club as great as Juventus should not limit itself to fighting for a place in Serie A’s top four. However, the footballer explained that these criticisms were not an excuse to leave the club, but rather reflected his high ambitions and desire to restore the Bianconeri to their former glory.

“I did not say those words as an excuse to look for a way out. On the contrary, I wanted to show my ambitions because I do not want to finish my career with just one Coppa Italia title. I want more success. As Spalletti said, we are still slightly below the level required, but we are laying important foundations with players such as Randal Kolo Muani and Kerim Alaybegovich. I also have complete faith in the ability of my close friend Douglas Luiz,” the defender added.

Juventus have three more friendly matches ahead as they test Spalletti’s tactical system. The Turin side will begin its Serie A campaign against Frosinone on 23 August. The adaptation of the new players is expected to be crucial in the race for Champions League qualification.

Gleyson BremerJuventusSerie ATransfersFootball
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