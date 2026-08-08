Hakan Çalhanoğlu: Luka Modrić’s Jokes and Championship Plans

Inter midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu has spoken openly about his recent hair transplant and the jokes made by teammates and opponents. According to Goal.com, the 32-year-old Turkey international said he does not pay attention to such jokes, feels good and has set major goals for the future. Goal.com reports .

The playmaker, who has established himself in Italy’s Serie A and become one of its key figures, admitted that his new look had sparked plenty of discussion. According to him, not only his club teammates but also famous footballers made fun of his new image during on-field exchanges.

On-field jokes and Modrić’s comments

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the most amusing jokes aimed at the Turkey international came from experienced midfielder Luka Modrić. The subject came up during one match, leading to some playful exchanges between opponents and acquaintances.

Çalhanoğlu said he takes such jokes calmly and remains highly confident. In an interview, he explained: “I had a hair transplant. My teammates made fun of me, and Modrić did too in the derby the other day. But everything is fine—I feel much better now.”

Defending the Scudetto and Champions League dreams

Beyond the change in his appearance, the experienced footballer remains fully focused on his sporting goals. Inter won the league title last season, and Çalhanoğlu, who has become the team captain, wants to retain the trophy and finish ahead of rivals Juventus and Milan.

Another of the midfielder’s main personal ambitions is to play in another Champions League final. He said he believes the team is strong enough to compete with any opponent, while also expressing regret at missing many matches last season because of injuries.

The midfielder has also considered the final stages of his career. He admitted that after retiring from playing, he would prefer to work in football administration or as an agent rather than become a coach.