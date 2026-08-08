A new era in Uruguayan football: Diego Forlán becomes head coach!

Uruguayan football legend and former striker Diego Forlán has taken charge as head coach of the Uruguay national team.

The Uruguay Football Association (AUF) announced the news through its official social media pages.

Contract details and interim status

According to the leadership’s decision, Diego Forlán will initially serve as interim head coach In addition to the senior national team, he has also been entrusted with managing the U-20 national team as well.

Contract term: until March 2027;

Future status: Whether Forlán will remain as the permanent head coach will be decided after the Uruguay Football Association leadership elections next spring.

Marcelo Bielsa leaves, legend returns

It was previously reported that experienced coach Marcelo Bielsa had left his position as head coach of the Uruguay national team.

The appointment of Diego Forlán, the best player of the 2010 World Cup and Golden Ball winner, as head coach was welcomed by Uruguayan fans with great enthusiasm and hope.

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