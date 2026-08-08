Fenerbahçe Leading Race to Sign Alexander Sørloth

Goal.com reports .

The Norwegian forward’s transfer fee has reportedly been set at €40 million by the Rojiblancos’ management. The Turkish club is currently believed to have the financial capacity to meet this demand. Alexander Sørloth joined the Madrid club from Villarreal in August 2024, and his current contract runs until June 2028.

Atlético Madrid’s Plan and the Dušan Vlahović Factor

For Atlético Madrid, this transfer is an important step toward ensuring financial stability and freeing up room in the wage budget. According to Matteo Moretto and beIN Sports, the club wants to use the funds and resources generated by Sørloth’s sale to bring in a new striker. In particular, this transfer strategy would pave the way for Diego Simeone’s side to sign free agent Dušan Vlahović.

Dušan Vlahović’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of June. The striker is then expected to join Atlético Madrid. Sørloth’s departure would change the dynamics of the Madrid club’s attack, as the team would lose a physically powerful centre-forward who is effective in aerial duels.

Negotiation Stage and the Parties’ Objectives

The two clubs are currently negotiating the payment structure for the transfer fee and additional bonuses in the contract. Although no official offer covering Atlético’s full asking price has yet been submitted, dialogue between the parties remains active.

For Fenerbahçe, Sørloth is expected to become the spearhead of the attack as the club pursues major ambitions in domestic competitions and European cups. Successfully completing the transfer would also serve as a key catalyst for Atlético’s efforts to accelerate the process of signing Vlahović.