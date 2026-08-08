Phil Bardsley Shares His Views on Marcus Rashford and Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley shared his views on forward Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford and the team’s midfield problems. In an interview with Casinolyze, the pundit stressed that the England forward must rediscover his former level and win back the fans’ trust. Goal.com reports .

The most decisive period of Marcus Rashford’s career at Manchester United has now begun. The forward must prove his world-class talent once again under the new coaching staff. According to Bardsley, Rashford’s performances during his latest loan spell in Spain showed his potential, but the key challenge remains finding consistency.

Rashford must win back the fans’ trust

The former player said the fans’ attitude would play an important role in the decision to keep Rashford at the club. If he reproduces the performances he showed in Spain, he should be brought straight back into the team, but the biggest challenge is maintaining that level and rebuilding trust.

“If we saw the Marcus who performed in Spain last season, you would bring him straight back, but he needs to show that consistently,” Bardsley said. He added that Rashford must regain the trust of some sections of the fan base and that, under new head coach Michael Carrick, he has the chance to start with a clean slate.

Midfield problems and the solution

In addition to the attack, Phil Bardsley also focused on Manchester United’s tactical balance in central midfield. In his view, the team has several creative players, including Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans, André Santos and Bruno Fernandes, but lacks a defensive-minded midfielder who can do the dirty work and protect the holding zone.

The former defender stressed that the team needs a genuinely defensive midfielder, describing the need for a player capable of performing the role once filled by the legendary Darren Fletcher. The arrival of such a player, who may not be creative but can disrupt opposition attacks, would allow the other midfielders to move forward and play with greater freedom.