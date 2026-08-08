Shahzoda returns to music: “Vosxishaysya, jizn odna” song released (audio)

Singer Shahzoda has presented her fans with a new solo song after a six-year hiatus. In recent years, the artist has remained in the spotlight mainly through remixes and projects created in collaboration with other singers.

Shahzoda’s new song is performed in Russian and is titled “Vosxishaysya, jizn odna.” The song premiered on August 7.

It was reported that the music was composed by Kosti, while the lyrics were written by Andrey Kidanov. Shahzoda worked on the new song in collaboration with an international creative team.

The singer’s new work was met with great interest by fans. Her return with a solo song after a six-year hiatus is expected to mark a new stage in Shahzoda’s creative career.