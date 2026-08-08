Fathers in Uzbekistan will now be able to give their first name as their child’s surname

·61·Uzbekistan
Fathers in Uzbekistan will now be able to give their first name as their child’s surname

In Uzbekistan, the Senate approved a law allowing a father’s first name to be given to a child as a surname. The document was considered on August 8 and sent to the President for signing.

Under the current procedure, a child’s surname is generally determined based on the surname of the father or mother. In line with national traditions, it is also possible to give the grandfather’s name as a surname.

If the new amendment comes into force, it will be possible to officially register the father’s first name directly as the child’s surname. For example, if the father’s name is Ali, the child could also be registered with the surname «Ali».

The law has so far been sent to the President for signing. Once it enters into force in accordance with the established procedure, the new rule will be applied in practice. A law allowing a father’s first name to be given to a child as a surname was approved by the Senate. The document was considered on August 8 and sent to the President for signing.

UzbekistanSenate
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Big News: Cases Involving Violations to Be Fully Transferred to Electronic FormatBig News: Cases Involving Violations to Be Fully Transferred to Electronic FormatToday, 11:44“Revolution” in the real estate market: Realtors’ activities to be brought under control“Revolution” in the real estate market: Realtors’ activities to be brought under controlToday, 11:37A draft law on the sale of school and hospital buildings is being preparedA draft law on the sale of school and hospital buildings is being preparedToday, 09:45Kaspersky: Uzbekistan government agencies reportedly targeted by Chinese hackersKaspersky: Uzbekistan government agencies reportedly targeted by Chinese hackersYesterday, 22:59The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)The melon-made «Jaloliddin Manguberdi» train is astounding festival guests (video)Yesterday, 22:10Uzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trainedUzbekistan rises 25 places in AI ranking: 5 million people to be trainedYesterday, 19:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
It has been officially announced when the anomalous heat in Uzbekistan will subside
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Otabek Umarov's $330,000 watch grabs everyone's attention online!
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Important warning from WHO for Uzbekistan: high earthquake risk
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov reportedly dismissed from his post
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Temperatures approach 60 degrees: experts issue warning
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Uzbekistan braces for another bout of intense heat
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Anomalous heat to retreat: Date expected for Uzbekistan announced
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan
Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan felt in parts of Uzbekistan