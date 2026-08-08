Fathers in Uzbekistan will now be able to give their first name as their child’s surname

In Uzbekistan, the Senate approved a law allowing a father’s first name to be given to a child as a surname. The document was considered on August 8 and sent to the President for signing.

Under the current procedure, a child’s surname is generally determined based on the surname of the father or mother. In line with national traditions, it is also possible to give the grandfather’s name as a surname.

If the new amendment comes into force, it will be possible to officially register the father’s first name directly as the child’s surname. For example, if the father’s name is Ali, the child could also be registered with the surname «Ali».

The law has so far been sent to the President for signing. Once it enters into force in accordance with the established procedure, the new rule will be applied in practice. A law allowing a father’s first name to be given to a child as a surname was approved by the Senate. The document was considered on August 8 and sent to the President for signing.