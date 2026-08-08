Noctua Measured PC Cases: Errors Uncovered

·54·Technology
Noctua Measured PC Cases: Errors Uncovered

Noctua, a renowned cooling-system manufacturer, has drawn attention to a serious problem in the PC case market by physically measuring hundreds of models. According to ixbt.com, the investigation revealed that many manufacturers have been incorrectly listing the dimensions of the clearance reserved for a CPU cooler on their official websites. This can cause serious difficulties for users when building a PC. Ixbt.com reports it.

The Reasons Behind the Problem

One of the most important aspects when buying PC components is their compatibility. In particular, when choosing a large tower CPU cooler, its height must match the width of the case. Otherwise, the side panel may not close, or components could be damaged.

However, it has become common for some case manufacturers to make mistakes when providing technical specifications or to slightly alter figures for marketing purposes. According to reports, Noctua took it upon itself to conduct an independent investigation to resolve this issue and provide buyers with accurate information.

Investigation Results and Errors Identified

The company's specialists, known primarily for producing high-quality coolers and fans, physically measured dozens of the most popular cases on the market. As a result, Noctua launched a dedicated compatibility section on its official website. Users can select the required brand and model to see the actual clearance for a CPU cooler and assess whether this measurement is compatible with the company's own products.

So far, the company has measured more than 100 cases and found specification errors in 56 of them. Most notably, in some cases the difference was not just 1–2 millimeters, but as much as 5 or 10 millimeters.

Positive Differences in Corsair Cases

In particular, testing of Corsair's popular 5000D, 4000D, and Frame 4000D models showed that their actual clearance was 10 millimeters greater than advertised. For example, the clearance for the Frame 4000D was actually 180 millimeters instead of the specified 170 millimeters.

These additional millimeters can be crucial for end users. For example, when using a large cooler such as the 168-millimeter NH-D15 G2 together with taller RAM modules, the front fan may need to be raised slightly, making every millimeter inside the case important.

NoctuaPC CasesCPU CoolersTechnologyCorsair
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Apple’s Legendary Mac Pro Computer Turns 20Apple’s Legendary Mac Pro Computer Turns 20Today, 18:25AMD Acquires Taalas Startup That Embeds AI ModelsAMD Acquires Taalas Startup That Embeds AI ModelsToday, 17:54HMD Touch AI Budget Phone May Launch GloballyHMD Touch AI Budget Phone May Launch GloballyToday, 17:24SpaceX Plans to Build Lunar Factories for Satellite ManufacturingSpaceX Plans to Build Lunar Factories for Satellite ManufacturingToday, 16:23EU Begins Building Its Own Starlink SystemEU Begins Building Its Own Starlink SystemToday, 15:54Juiced Scrambler Hardtail Electric Fat Bike UnveiledJuiced Scrambler Hardtail Electric Fat Bike UnveiledToday, 15:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched