Noctua Measured PC Cases: Errors Uncovered

Noctua, a renowned cooling-system manufacturer, has drawn attention to a serious problem in the PC case market by physically measuring hundreds of models. According to ixbt.com, the investigation revealed that many manufacturers have been incorrectly listing the dimensions of the clearance reserved for a CPU cooler on their official websites. This can cause serious difficulties for users when building a PC. Ixbt.com reports it.

The Reasons Behind the Problem

One of the most important aspects when buying PC components is their compatibility. In particular, when choosing a large tower CPU cooler, its height must match the width of the case. Otherwise, the side panel may not close, or components could be damaged.

However, it has become common for some case manufacturers to make mistakes when providing technical specifications or to slightly alter figures for marketing purposes. According to reports, Noctua took it upon itself to conduct an independent investigation to resolve this issue and provide buyers with accurate information.

Investigation Results and Errors Identified

The company's specialists, known primarily for producing high-quality coolers and fans, physically measured dozens of the most popular cases on the market. As a result, Noctua launched a dedicated compatibility section on its official website. Users can select the required brand and model to see the actual clearance for a CPU cooler and assess whether this measurement is compatible with the company's own products.

So far, the company has measured more than 100 cases and found specification errors in 56 of them. Most notably, in some cases the difference was not just 1–2 millimeters, but as much as 5 or 10 millimeters.

Positive Differences in Corsair Cases

In particular, testing of Corsair 's popular 5000D, 4000D, and Frame 4000D models showed that their actual clearance was 10 millimeters greater than advertised. For example, the clearance for the Frame 4000D was actually 180 millimeters instead of the specified 170 millimeters.

These additional millimeters can be crucial for end users. For example, when using a large cooler such as the 168-millimeter NH-D15 G2 together with taller RAM modules, the front fan may need to be raised slightly, making every millimeter inside the case important.