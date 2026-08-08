Cristian Chivu: Inter remain the main favorite in the Italian championship

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Cristian Chivu: Inter remain the main favorite in the Italian championship

Inter head coach Cristian Chivu has issued a serious warning to the rivals ahead of the new season, stressing that his team are ready to defend their title and have become the main target for everyone in the tournament. According to Goal.com, the Milan side won the 21st Scudetto in their history last season without leaving their competitors any chance. Goal.com reports this.

Last season, the Nerazzurri won the championship by finishing 11 points clear of Napoli, who came second. Thanks to this success, Cristian Chivu became the fifth coach in the club’s history to win the national title in his debut season at San Siro.

Rivals strengthen through transfers

However, the coach understands that the upcoming season will not be easy. Key rivals such as Napoli, Milan, Como and Juventus have managed to significantly strengthen their squads ahead of the new campaign. This indicates that the title race will be even more intense.

In an interview with the club’s official media, Chivu discussed the main rivals this season: «I haven’t fully identified them yet. As always, they are the usual teams that want to challenge the reigning Italian champions. We are the main team that everyone has to beat», the coach admitted.

Preparing for the new season

At the same time, Inter were also active in the transfer market with the aim of further improving the squad. In particular, John Stones and Aleksandar Stanković joined the team. During the preseason camp, the coaching staff focused primarily on integrating the new arrivals and bringing the players to the same level of physical fitness.

According to Chivu, the most positive aspect of the preparation has been the very low number of physical problems and injuries within the team. It was noted that there are still several weeks to get the squad into optimal form before the first official league match.

«For now, the most important thing is that the team has almost no physical problems. At the moment, this is the most encouraging aspect, and we are pleased with it», the Inter coach concluded.

InterCristian ChivuSerie AFootballItalian Championship
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