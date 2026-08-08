Neftchi Put on a Stunning Show: Fergana Side Crush Qizilqum 5-0

In Round 16 of the Uzbekistan Super League, reigning champions and league leaders Neftchi hosted Qizilqum and scored five unanswered goals.

The match at Istiqlol Stadium in Fergana saw the hosts dominate completely and claim three crucial points.

Alisher Odilov brace and a crushing defeat

The match began with an early goal for the hosts. In the 3rd minute, Alisher Odilov opened the scoring, while shortly before half-time, Jamshid Iskanderov extended the lead (42nd minute).

The Fergana side did not ease the pressure after the break either:

in the 65th minute, Navoi-based team's defender Samandar Shukurullayev put the ball into his own net (own goal).

In the 70th minute, foreign player Stipe Perica scored the fourth goal, while in the 83rd minute, Alisher Odilov completed his brace and put the finishing touch on the match — 5-0.

League table: Neftchi extend their lead over Paxtakor

Following this emphatic victory, reigning champions Neftchi increased their points tally to 39 and strengthened their position at the top of the table. They are now four points ahead of their nearest rivals, second-placed Paxtakor, who have 35 points.

Qizilqum, meanwhile, remain 14th in the league table with 17 points after the defeat.

Match details:

Super League. Round 16

Neftchi — Qizilqum 5-0

8 August. Fergana. Istiqlol Stadium.

Goals: Alisher Odilov (3, 83), Jamshid Iskanderov (42), Samandar Shukurullayev (65, own goal), Stipe Perica (70).

Neftchi: Botirali Ergashev, Boyan Siger, Ikrom Aliboyev (Vladimir Yovovich, 62), Ibrohimkhalil Yuldoshev, Khurshid Giyosov (Asilbek Jumayev, 62), Jamshid Iskanderov (Muhsin Ubaydullayev, 77), Stipe Perica (Zoran Marusic, 77), Anvar Gofurov (Nurmuhammad Abduganiyev, 46), Alisher Odilov, Farrukh Sayfiyev, Ratinio.

Qizilqum: Farhod Rakhmatov, Shakhzod Rakhmatullayev, Luka Ratkovic (Ruslan Roziyev, 63), Elbek Otaqulov, Nikola Kumborovic, Samandar Shukurullayev, Jambuli Jigauri (Ozodbek Ergashev, 84), Giyos Rizaqulov (Nodirkhan Nematkhanov, 63), Maicon Douglas (Shahzod Turopov, 84), Diyor Rakhmatilloyev (Fayzullo Jumankhoziyev, 70), Otabek Juraqoziyev.

Bookings: Giyos Rizaqulov (44), Luka Ratkovic (46), Stipe Perica (71).

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