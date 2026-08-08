How NASA Modified Laptops Sent Into Space

In the past, laptops sent to the International Space Station were specially modified by NASA specialists. Space technology enthusiast George Rausch examined one of these rare computers at a NASA exhibition center and revealed its distinctive features to the public. Ixbt.com reports .

Why were the laptops modified?

According to ixbt.com, space experts had to standardize various laptop models sent to the station. To ensure that all computers could connect to the onboard power network in the same way, they were fitted with a standard round power connector known as a Cannon plug. The original branded chargers were removed entirely.

This practical solution was crucial in the space station environment. Without such an adaptation, each individual computer would have required its own power supply, cables, and wires to be stored. In space, every extra mass and piece of equipment creates an additional load.

To install the new power connector, engineers used the space occupied by the built-in telephone modem in the laptops. The modem port, which was completely useless on the orbital station, was removed and replaced with a component that connected directly to the ISS direct-current power supply.

Historical Details and Technical Specifications

According to historical records, Lockheed Martin carried out the preparation and modification of ThinkPad and other computers for space missions under contract. The mere presence of telephone modems in the computers indicates how old they are.

It is worth recalling that construction of the ISS began in the late 1990s, when modems were considered an integral part of laptops. The station's first long-duration crews began their work in 2000. The early ISS communications infrastructure also had distinctive features: some onboard systems used the MIL-STD-1553 data bus employed in aviation and space technology.

The history of these laptops is interesting not only from a technical perspective but also from an archival one. George Rausch notes that finding primary documents about such modifications has become very difficult. The exhibition center has little information on the subject, while some of the online sources previously used by the engineer have already disappeared.