Marcus Rashford's Future: Sale or a Second Chance

·108·Sport
Marcus Rashford's Future: Sale or a Second Chance

England national team forward Marcus Rashford once again presents a serious puzzle for the Manchester United management. According to sports publications, the player, having successfully completed his loan spell in Catalonia, has returned to Old Trafford, but his future remains uncertain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Last season, Marcus managed to restore his former brilliant playing style while playing for Barcelona. Becoming an important link in Hansi Flick's team, he appeared in 49 matches across all competitions, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists. As a result of these successes, the Catalans won both La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Success in Catalonia and an unexpected decision

Despite so many positive results, the Spanish club decided not to activate the buyout clause. Barcelona did not exercise their right to permanently sign the player for 30 million euros, and as a result, the forward returned to Manchester United. It is at this exact point that a real dilemma began for the English club's management.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United manager Michael Carrick still assesses the forward's potential positively. The specialist believes that the player can once again reach his best playing level. However, the club's transfer policy and financial plans show that it is impossible to predict what decision will be made.

Recall that the player's final period at Manchester United was not very smooth. However, the experience in Spain showed that his potential has not faded yet. Now, whether the English club's management will keep him in the team for the new season or sell him if a lucrative offer arrives is expected to be decided in the coming days.

Marcus RashfordManchester UnitedBarcelonaMichael CarrickTransfers
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