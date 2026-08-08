Luciano Spalletti Comments on Michele Di Gregorio’s Performance

In the highly competitive Derby d'Italia held in Perth, Australia, Juventus lost 1–2 to Inter. After the friendly, Turin side head coach Luciano Spalletti gave a special assessment of goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio’s performance, highlighting his mistakes in certain situations and noting that he could have saved the second goal. Goal.com reports this.

According to Gazzetta.it, Michele Di Gregorio, who played the entire match in the starting lineup, made several difficult saves to keep his team in the game. However, the goalkeeper was slightly late to react to the shot when Inter player Dimarco scored the opening goal. His attempt to stop the second shot, taken by Diouf, was also somewhat unsuccessful, and the ball ended up in the net.

The Coach’s Assessment of the Goalkeeper’s Performance

At the post-match press conference, Luciano Spalletti supported his goalkeeper but did not shy away from criticism. According to him, the goalkeeper did well to deal with two or three difficult long-range shots, but he may have made a mistake for the second goal.

Commenting on the situation, Spalletti said: "I thought Di Gregorio played well when dealing with very difficult long-range shots, but perhaps the second goal could have been saved. However, these things happen because the shot was taken from close range"

The Transfer Market and Future Plans

At the end of the match, the head coach also briefly discussed the team’s activity in the transfer market. He said the club’s management and coaching staff were actively working to strengthen the squad in line with their ideas.

The Turin club, which has set ambitious goals, continues its preseason preparations. This friendly gave the coaching staff another valuable opportunity to analyze the team’s strengths and weaknesses before the start of the season.